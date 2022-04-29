Update 1.7

Hey there everyone!

Scottie here again with another small update. Hopefully it's the last one as well haha! At least for now...

I've fixed a few issues I've noticed while watching other people play through:

-Fixed certain fish switching spots with others (the Frog and flounder for instance, the frog should only be accessible by casting near the lily pads)

-Fixed issue with dialogue going outside the box for certain speeches.

-Fixed a few more typos

-Adjusted word spacing for the fishopedia

And I think that's it. I apologize to anyone that ran into any troubles or typos. If you point em out, I'll fix em!

Thanks to everyone who's reading this and supporting our game. This launch has been such a great experience and I hope you all have been enjoying our game.

Until next time!

-Scottie (LameboySP)