PATCH 0.22.04.29

Full Patch Log for 0.22.04.29

Major Fixes/Changes Only

• Added Vehicle neon lights colors varieties.

• Fixed night-time length being capped to a minimal of 15 minutes.

• Parcel Lockers are now enabled, this is a storage space of 15 slots for each player which can be accessed at any Parcel Locker location, this is a undestroyable/unraidable storage.

• Recall a Ride Stations now have the ability to destroy vehicles (Crush) that have been left parked on the platform for longer than 5 minutes.

• Vehicles left unused for more than 3 days can now generate Tow Slips when holding interact on them, two slips can then be used to move another players vehicle to a Recall Station - parking your vehicle at a base with ownership rights will protect your vehicle from being able to generating Tow Slips.

• Fixed player sleepers glitching through base walls.

• Fixed PVP damage on vehicles.

• Fixed not being able to use a vehicle a player has died on.

• Fixed arms showing for clients when no vehicle steering device is enabled.

• Increased the width of wooden shelf to improve small storage placement.

• Fixed dirty water registering as clean water when filling water containers.

• Admin Teleto Command now supports cords.

• Admin Camp Command now take an input.

• RCon support added to dedicated servers.

• You can now use Blueprint, Schematic, Research and Quest items directly from storages.

• You can now use spray paint on party lights to change their colors.

• Pliers now have durability and grades.

• Server lag and latency improvements.

• You can now stop players snoring by holding interact.

• Item Added - Compost Bin - this item has been added to the gardening research.

• Item Added - Compost.

• Gardens and garden pots now request compost to be crafted.

• Fixed not being able to respawn when becoming idle on the respawn menu for a long period of time.

• Wooden Ramp crafting cost changed to 100 wood.

• Wooden Ramp model has been updated.

• Improved character uncrouch detection.

• Fixed characters not being able to crouch through windows frames.

• Fixed power wires being removed onload due to overlapping power items.

• Quests system updated to support multiple objectives active at one time - this can been seen with the Weaving Weeds quest.

• Quest system now hides objective description on completion.

• Updated tutorial quests with correct gather amounts.

• Added footstep sounds to all NPCs.

• Increased the Steam Async Timeout so slower systems don't fail when hosting a dedicated server due to slower loading.

• Fixed NPCs not spawning at the castle.

• Lowered the amount of XP needed for each Character Rank, so players gain more attribute points faster.

• Added ServerRebootTime to server config, this is only a notification which should be synced with your hosts reboot time, this will be displayed on the server list and in-game menu,

Neon Lights - Underglow



Parcel Lockers



With the release of Unreal Engine 5 Remnants will be moving to the newer version of the engine in the coming months, this move is required to keep the game up to date with new state of the ark engine features, a new map will be created and will offer a new play experience for players with all new graphics and visuals.

Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.

If you wish to keep up to date with the games progress and current road map, please come join the official Remnants discord group.

As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there’s major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.