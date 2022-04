Share · View all patches · Build 8646825 · Last edited 29 April 2022 – 05:06:02 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

here is another update brought to you by the community.

Changed credits to be a long, so you can have much more credits

First selected entity will no longer be pinned as AI target

Fixed issue with game freezing when relogging from a server

If you like to get access to the source code, just PM me on discord, and I'll add you.

Thank you for playing StarMade,