Pronty update for 29 April 2022

New Music Track Update! & Music Team Interviews Is Now Out.

Build 8646786

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, we are 18Light Game.

In order to make everyone enjoy a more perfect quality, since the release of "Pronty: Fishy Adventure", we have adjusted the system and added new contents continuously until now.

In this update , TWO brand new songs have been added, and you will hear them in specific areas.

  • Light of Hope：Seeing the light of redemption over and over, makes Pronty keep going with hope.
  • Sacred Realm：Rearranged based on the theme song, it expresses the sacredness of specific areas. Including the music added this time, FIVE songs will be recorded in "Original Soundtrack" with high-fidelity.

By the way, our interview with "Pronty: Fishy Adventure" music team is uploaded on Youtube!
This is our second time working with composer Yubo Su and recording engineer Paul Chen, the first time being on "Behind the Screen".
After watching this video, maybe you will know more about Royla.

(Don't forget to turn on CC for English subtitles!)

v2.1 version update:

  1. Added ambient music and sound effects.
  2. Added support for ASUS Aura Ready.
  3. Optimize the overall performance of the game.
  4. Fix bugs.

18Light Game

