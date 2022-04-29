Major Update v0.19.0 - Finished Story, New Treasures, New Enemies and More!

Hello!
We are glad to present our next major update, which will finalize the game’s main quest, add new treasure, islands and bosses! We’ve prepared a lot of cool things for this month, so let’s dig into the changes!
New
- Main story is finished! You can continue from your saved game,
- We’ve added ten brand new treasures to the game, which brings the total amount to 20!
- New Island: Gray Rocks, a brutal land of pirates and dangerous dungeons;
- New Pirate Enemies: now you can meet power level 2 and 3 Pirates;
- New Cave: The Miner’s Cave. Are you brave enough to explore this dungeon and obtain numerous treasures hidden inside?
- New Items: a new big backpack is now obtainable in one of the caves;
- New Quests: Herbalist, Pub Owner and Artist now have their own quests. Find them on the quest board!
- New Bosses: there are 3 islands with a Pirate Boss each. They will drop important main quest items, so prepare for a fight!
Please note, that the new mechanic, which will allow you to move buildings will be added next week!
Changes
- Changed gas and damage costs for sailing with a ship;
- Gas can and repair kits can now stack up in your inventory;
- Some creatures now have a random chance of dropping various treasures;
Fixes
- Fixed missing Camp Kit at the Workbench;
- Fixed collision for objects and creatures;
- Fixed and edited many localization texts;
- Fixed an issue with quests where some objects might not disable, if you load the game from a different region (multiplayer).
- Tutorial is now available in multiplayer!
We are also celebrating the update with a 15% discount on the game and our updated roadmap! Please take a look:
We hope you enjoy Spirit of the Island!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1592110/Spirit_of_the_Island/
