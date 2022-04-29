Beta 2.11.6 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8646679 · Last edited 29 April 2022 – 05:06:04 UTC by Wendy

Here's just a small late-night update for you all while we continue working on the next major release. You'll find a healthy helping of bug fixes in this release with more on the way! Stay tuned!

Improvements

When exporting saves, the file type (.wayward) is now enforced.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Starter Quest "Welcome" quest not being pinned when starting a new game.

Fixed tooltips flashing in simulated turns mode when more than one player was connected.

Fixed fog of war issues after traveling/reconnecting. (Thanks Whaffles!)

Fixed a multiplayer desync related to equipment.

Fixed a crash when advancing island time. (Thanks Grub!)

Fixed cases where weight and crafting recipes were not being updated in multiplayer games.

Fixed certain items not having any weight variance when dismantled. (Thanks riftborn!)

Fixed cooked fish kebabs not requiring fire. (Thanks Lonely Shikari!)

Fixed dedicated displaying a blank screen after a while.

Fixed the pacifier milestone not counting certain creatures properly. (Thanks warriorsforever482!)

Fixed interrupts staying open when leaving multiplayer games.

Fixed wisps vanishing in a couple of instances after pouring.

Fixed container breaking not adhering to normal tile rules. (Thanks DerSimon!)

Fixed dropping items not resetting their quickslot position. (Thanks BeautifulNova!)

Fixed field of view-related desyncs.

Fixed aberrant mudskippers not being dismantlable.

Fixed a brief flash of white during screen transitions.

Fixed instances of equipment rendering over top of trees. (Thanks riftborn!)

Fixed disabled UI Effects/UI Opacity not working on islands intro/game details animation.

Fixed the changelog not getting the proper order of mod changes.

Modding

Fixed issues when a mod was installed locally and via the workshop at the same time.

Technical

Improved crafting dialog performance.

Upgraded to Electron 16.2.1.

Mods

Debug Tools

NPCs can now be spawned over blocked tiles and tile events/doodads.

TARS

Fixed item protection options interfering with equipment selection.

Fixed harvester mode sometimes leaving food on the ground.

Fixed getting stuck moving back and forth from caves and the surface.

Added an "Allow Equipping Protected Items" option.

Added a "Lock Equipment" option to prevent TARS from changing your equipment.

Increased max height for the dialog.

Fixed an instance of getting stuck with a tamed creature when butchering.

Reincarnate