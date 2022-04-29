May Content Preview – Beast Mounts are Coming!

In April, Myth of Empires released Season Servers, igniting the fervor of competitive players all over the world. With the advent of May, what new content will come to the game, and what sorts of events will be held for the May Day holiday? Let’s take a look.

Astral Platform: Experience an Ancient Legend

Ancient Taoist legends tell of lanterns capable of extending one’s life or summoning spirits. This legend has made its way into Myth of Empires in the form of the Astral Platform, which has a chance of increasing the Life Force of your warriors. However, in order to do so, another warrior will need to be offered as a sacrifice. There is a certain chance of failure, though you can guarantee its success by sacrificing a powerful enough warrior.

Beast Mounts are Coming

Tired of boring, old horses and wagons? Do not fret - Beast Mounts are here. Another new addition to Myth of Empires in May are powerful beasts that can be tamed in unique ways. For instance, a player may use a beehive to attract an Alpha Bear before subduing it. Of course, there is the chance that this effort will fail, and the Alpha Bear will ferociously attack the player! For the Wild Wolf, the player will need to fish it out of its lair…

Upon taming these beasts, they can be ridden as mounts. Of course, future updates will have additional Beast Mounts, including boars, and more.

New Furniture: Bring a Little Refinement to Your Ancient Lifestyle

New furniture will be added in May, including the Canopy Bed, as well as Weapon Stands, Armor Stands, and more. Placing these exquisitely crafted pieces in your home will definitely help spruce up the place.

The “May 1 Limited-time Event” is About to Begin!

Myth of Empires will also hold special limited-time events in commemoration of the May Day holiday:

Event 1: May 1 Limited-time Login Gifts

Event time: 4/30 - 5/6 GMT

Login to normal official servers as well as season servers to get a gift including 100 Exceptional Quenching Essence, 1 Two-handed Farming Sickle (Lv. 100), 1 Makeup Case (Warrior), 5 Precious Weight Capacity Elixirs, 5 Chariot Parts, and more.

Event 2: May 1 Double Harvest Event

Event time: 4/30 - 5/2 GMT

Collection yield will be doubled on official servers.

Event 3: May 1 Double Proficiency Event

Event time: 5/3 – 5/4 GMT

Proficiency rate will be doubled on official servers.

Since the start of Season 1 of Myth of Empires – Season Servers, players have expressed a concern that they will fall behind other players if they don’t play for a day or two. But do not fear - the multipliers continue to increase as the season progresses, allowing players who jump in late or miss a few days to catch up. It’s always a good time to start playing MoE!

See images here: https://www.mythofempires.com/newsall/news/2022/0429/222.html