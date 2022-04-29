 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition update for 29 April 2022

VOTE! Your Ranked Map Rotation starting May 3!

Share · View all patches · Build 8646373 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It’s that time again! Visit the official Age of Empires forum to vote for your Ranked map pool for the next two weeks.

This Week's Dev Picks

##### **1v1 Random Maps**

**✔ ARABIA**  
**✔ ARENA**  
**✔ HILL FORT**  
**✔ TEAM ISLANDS**``````  
##### **Team Games**

**✔ ARABIA**  
**✔ ARENA**  
**✔ BLACK FOREST**  
**✔ GOLDEN PIT**  
**✔ MEGARANDOM**  
**✔ NILE DELTA**

Cast Your Vote Now!

To participate in the community ranked map pool vote, you will need to login to the official Age forum using your free Microsoft account. Then, click the images below to jump to this week’s polls.

:alertalert: Polls are open until NOON Pacific on Sunday, May 1 (or 3:00p Eastern / 19:00 UTC), so be sure to cast your vote and check back to see which maps emerge victorious!

Changed depots in tantalus_staging_3 branch

View more data in app history for build 8646373
Phoenix Content Depot 813781
Phoenix Art Resources Depot 813782
Phoenix Sound Resources Depot 813783
Phoenix Game Resources Depot 813784
Phoenix Sound BR Resources Depot 813785
Phoenix Sound DE Resources Depot 813786
Phoenix Sound EN Resources Depot 813787
Phoenix Sound FR Resources Depot 813788
Phoenix Sound IT Resources Depot 813789
Phoenix - Full Game (1022220) Depot Depot 1022220
Phoenix Sound KO Resources Depot 1022221
Phoenix Sound MX Resources Depot 1022222
Phoenix Sound ZH Resources Depot 1022223
Phoenix Sound ZH-Hant Resources Depot 1022224
Phoenix Sound ES Resources Depot 1022225
Enhanced Graphics Pack (1039811) Depot Depot 1039811
Palermo (1389240) Depot Depot 1389240
Porto (1869820) Depot Depot 1869820
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.