VOTE! Your Ranked Map Rotation starting May 3!

It’s that time again! Visit the official Age of Empires forum to vote for your Ranked map pool for the next two weeks.
This Week's Dev Picks
##### **1v1 Random Maps**
**✔ ARABIA**
**✔ ARENA**
**✔ HILL FORT**
**✔ TEAM ISLANDS**``````
##### **Team Games**
**✔ ARABIA**
**✔ ARENA**
**✔ BLACK FOREST**
**✔ GOLDEN PIT**
**✔ MEGARANDOM**
**✔ NILE DELTA**
Cast Your Vote Now!
To participate in the community ranked map pool vote, you will need to login to the official Age forum using your free Microsoft account. Then, click the images below to jump to this week’s polls.
:alertalert: Polls are open until NOON Pacific on Sunday, May 1 (or 3:00p Eastern / 19:00 UTC), so be sure to cast your vote and check back to see which maps emerge victorious!
