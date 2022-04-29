Save Transfers Are Finally Here! College Kings 2 Act I 3.0.6 Update

The number one feature you requested for College Kings 2 Act I was the ability to transfer your save games from CK1 right into the games. It's finally here.

With 3.0.6 you can go into the game and load your CK1 saves straight from the start or the load screen. Simply click the big "Load CK1 Save" button. Now, all your choices from CK1 will automatically carry over into CK2. This feature is still in alpha, but will be improved upon with future patches.

We've also addressed bugs and crashes that some users were experiencing to make the game run smoother, but that's not where it stops. 3.0.6 is just the first part of our continuous CK2 Act I improvement plan.

Over the last 2 weeks, we've listened to, compiled, analyzed and evaluated thousands of pieces of your feedback. We've identified opportunities to improve the act, from tightening the cohesion of CK2 as a whole to redeveloping inconsequential relationships. We're even adding a brand new ending in addition to implementing many of your other suggestions.

We are tackling all of these improvements for an overall better gameplay experience over the next month. We've halted all work on Act II until then. We want to give you guys the outstanding act that you expected, nothing less.

We plan on releasing the College Kings 2 Act I 3.1 Update on May 24th. It will add extra scenes, a new ending and tons of writing and story enhancements. We're excited for our dedicated fans to replay the Act once 3.1 is released, we want to hear if we're on the right track so we can keep improving player experience. The update will of course be free to all existing owners of CK2 Act I.

Thank you for all your patience. Our number one goal is to make a great game for our fans and while we can't change the fact that we made mistakes, we can certainly do everything in our power to rectify those mistakes over the next month.

You can try out save transfers by simply downloading the latest CK2 Act I patch.