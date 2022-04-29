 Skip to content

Night of the Dead update for 29 April 2022

Alpha Hotfix #045

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ver. 1.3.1.2

Please report crashes and bugs to the email address below. We will respond as quickly as possible.
support@jacktostudios.com

[Game Systems]
  • Changed the condition of the pop-up UI displayed when loading a game if the saved game has a different version.

*If a pop-up UI is displayed
If you have loaded version 1.3.0.27 from version 1.3.1.1.

*If the pop-up UI is not displayed
If you have loaded version 1.3.1.1 from version 1.3.1.2.

[Bug Fixed]
  • Fixed that a crash occurred when displaying the wire connection UI.
  • Fixed that the Knife could not be used for reassembly.
  • Fixed the collision detection for buildings and objects placed in the game.

