Alpha Hotfix #045

Ver. 1.3.1.2
Please report crashes and bugs to the email address below. We will respond as quickly as possible.
support@jacktostudios.com
[Game Systems]
- Changed the condition of the pop-up UI displayed when loading a game if the saved game has a different version.
*If a pop-up UI is displayed
If you have loaded version 1.3.0.27 from version 1.3.1.1.
*If the pop-up UI is not displayed
If you have loaded version 1.3.1.1 from version 1.3.1.2.
[Bug Fixed]
- Fixed that a crash occurred when displaying the wire connection UI.
- Fixed that the Knife could not be used for reassembly.
- Fixed the collision detection for buildings and objects placed in the game.
Changed files in this update