Alpha Hotfix #045

Ver. 1.3.1.2

Please report crashes and bugs to the email address below. We will respond as quickly as possible.

support@jacktostudios.com

[Game Systems]

Changed the condition of the pop-up UI displayed when loading a game if the saved game has a different version.

*If a pop-up UI is displayed

If you have loaded version 1.3.0.27 from version 1.3.1.1.

*If the pop-up UI is not displayed

If you have loaded version 1.3.1.1 from version 1.3.1.2.

[Bug Fixed]