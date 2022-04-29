Upgraded stuff!

there are now auto machines in the barns. find a big red barn and there might be a machine that gives resources., soon you will be able to make electro machines for your base. machines that give resources. In this update you will see trees have small plants around them. and some sheds have also. more of that to come. next update i will be landscaping more so building sit flat. I also added some new plants. and took out more trees. game has gotten bigger gb wise but it will be cleaned up as soon as i finish with each asset. if i clean now i might take out something i want to use nd i will have to reinstall it. so soon as i get all the crafting lines set and items made. i will be cleaning up assets so the game is smaller.

good luck survivors!