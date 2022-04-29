 Skip to content

Prehistoric Kingdom update for 29 April 2022

Hotfix #2 - Rebindable camera options & misc. tutorial fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8645780 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, thank you for your invaluable feedback and patience with the many current glitches. We've done a new round of general fixes, and added a much requested input feature: re-bindable camera controls. Over the next few days, we're gonna address the biggest performance and stability issues, as we're targeting to lower the game's general RAM and VRAM usage.

Additions

  • Options

    • Added bindable camera panning and rotation options

Changes

  • Input

    • Improved option menu keybind input while setting custom keybinds

Bug Fixes

  • Critical

    • Fixed a critical initalization issue that caused the options menu to get stuck in the main menu, preventing the game from being loadable
    • Fixed a couple of critical UI-related bugs that contributed to creating gameplay issues downstream
    • Fixed one of the critical issues that was severely affecting framerate
    • Fixed some tutorial unlock events, generally making the tutorial scenario more stable. Still more work to be done on this front.

  • Buildings & Scenery

    • Fixed texture tiling on tropical wooden roofs
    • Fixed color masking on modern railing and metal beams

  • Rendering

Fixed a loading issue that prevented the right shader for loading up for the ocean water, as a result, the reflection graphics have improved for the ocean material

  • UX/GUI

    • Removed borders from the excavation menu world map
    • Fixed rare edge cases where the box selection would still render while panning/rotating the camera

