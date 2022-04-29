Hotfix #2 - Rebindable camera options & misc. tutorial fixes

Hi everyone, thank you for your invaluable feedback and patience with the many current glitches. We've done a new round of general fixes, and added a much requested input feature: re-bindable camera controls. Over the next few days, we're gonna address the biggest performance and stability issues, as we're targeting to lower the game's general RAM and VRAM usage.

Additions

Options Added bindable camera panning and rotation options



Changes

Input Improved option menu keybind input while setting custom keybinds



Bug Fixes

Critical Fixed a critical initalization issue that caused the options menu to get stuck in the main menu, preventing the game from being loadable Fixed a couple of critical UI-related bugs that contributed to creating gameplay issues downstream Fixed one of the critical issues that was severely affecting framerate Fixed some tutorial unlock events, generally making the tutorial scenario more stable. Still more work to be done on this front.

Buildings & Scenery Fixed texture tiling on tropical wooden roofs Fixed color masking on modern railing and metal beams

Rendering

Fixed a loading issue that prevented the right shader for loading up for the ocean water, as a result, the reflection graphics have improved for the ocean material