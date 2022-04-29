Hotfix #2 - Rebindable camera options & misc. tutorial fixes

Hi everyone, thank you for your invaluable feedback and patience with the many current glitches. We've done a new round of general fixes, and added a much requested input feature: re-bindable camera controls. Over the next few days, we're gonna address the biggest performance and stability issues, as we're targeting to lower the game's general RAM and VRAM usage.
Additions
-
Options
- Added bindable camera panning and rotation options
Changes
-
Input
- Improved option menu keybind input while setting custom keybinds
Bug Fixes
-
Critical
- Fixed a critical initalization issue that caused the options menu to get stuck in the main menu, preventing the game from being loadable
- Fixed a couple of critical UI-related bugs that contributed to creating gameplay issues downstream
- Fixed one of the critical issues that was severely affecting framerate
- Fixed some tutorial unlock events, generally making the tutorial scenario more stable. Still more work to be done on this front.
-
Buildings & Scenery
- Fixed texture tiling on tropical wooden roofs
- Fixed color masking on modern railing and metal beams
-
Rendering
Fixed a loading issue that prevented the right shader for loading up for the ocean water, as a result, the reflection graphics have improved for the ocean material
-
UX/GUI
- Removed borders from the excavation menu world map
- Fixed rare edge cases where the box selection would still render while panning/rotating the camera
