0.9.4D now live on all branches!

0.9.4D is live on all branches!

Fixed critical bug of game breaking when changing uniform and other causes

Reworked Inventory and Item pickup/drop system

Items should not duplicate when dropping

Items should not stay in hand when returning to truck

Pressing X with the nozzle attached to a hose now drops the hose with the nozzle instead of separating them

Fixed issues with K12 and Chainsaw freezing character and causing issues

Fixed 2021 Engine Grills clipping

Fixed giant cabin door in MC

Fixed Manhattan weather and time ui labels missing

Removed double jump bug, now need 2 second cool down before jumping again

Fixed Engine 234 EQ2b

Fixed lag spike when using manual siren on some vehicles

Fixed midtown firehouse door

New Q Siren (WIP) & airhorn on Ladder 111 old

PA300 sirens tweaked