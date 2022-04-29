0.9.4D now live on all branches!

0.9.4D is live on all branches!
Fixed critical bug of game breaking when changing uniform and other causes
Reworked Inventory and Item pickup/drop system
Items should not duplicate when dropping
Items should not stay in hand when returning to truck
Pressing X with the nozzle attached to a hose now drops the hose with the nozzle instead of separating them
Fixed issues with K12 and Chainsaw freezing character and causing issues
Fixed 2021 Engine Grills clipping
Fixed giant cabin door in MC
Fixed Manhattan weather and time ui labels missing
Removed double jump bug, now need 2 second cool down before jumping again
Fixed Engine 234 EQ2b
Fixed lag spike when using manual siren on some vehicles
Fixed midtown firehouse door
New Q Siren (WIP) & airhorn on Ladder 111 old
PA300 sirens tweaked
Changed files in this update