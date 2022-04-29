Icarus Week Twenty One Update | Rustic Decorations

This week's update brings a range of rustic decorations to the carpentry bench for creative prospectors.

With 20 new rustic items, you can decorate your base or Outpost and turn it into a lovely home for your time on the surface. There is also a new mission on behalf of the African Assembly requiring these items as they host an event for distinguished VIPs curious about your operations on Icarus.

New Rustic Decorations

This week is for interior designers. We’re introducing 20 new items to the new ‘Rustic Decor Crafting Bench’ with a distinct rustic theme for you to decorate your bases and turn them into comfortable homes.

The Rustic Decor Crafting Bench will be unlockable from the Crafting Bench at Tier 2, and all the blueprints will come with it, meaning it will only cost you a single point.

All items will be craftable at Tier 2, however the Statue requires Gold, which can only be forged in a Concrete Furnace at Tier 3. It comes in table-mounted and wall-mounted variations.

To fit out your living area beautiful rustic couches are available in 2 and 3 seater varieties. Adorn the corner with an armchair for elderly prospectors and a coffee table to complete the room. Finally, furnish the space with a lovely rustic cabinet to display your finest achievements.

Your dining room can now become a place of elegance with a beautiful rustic table, round or rectangular, with enough dining chairs to support your crew - or what remains of them. Decorate your table with lovely rustic candles, and cook your bear stew in gorgeous rustic pots. Your dining room will be a place of community and fun after a hard day seeking exotics.

And finally, make your bedroom comfortable by adding a rustic wardrobe and nightstand by your bed before getting some much needed shuteye.

author: "We saw all the amazing homes that the community were making (even though there wasn’t much available in the way of typical “home decor”), so our art team thought why not make some more? We brainstormed different ideas and came up with several tiers of home furnishings and decor, including this first set of Rustic Furniture. We plan to introduce more “advanced and refined” tiers over time, so rest assured we have more to come. We’re excited to see what all you Prospectors do with this first set. My personal favourite item is a tossup between the coffee table and the couches, they look great together!” - Brent, Lead 3D Artist

New Mission

To give you a chance to try out the new Rustic Items, the African Assembly has a new mission requiring you to craft them all. Your briefing is as follows:

HOMESTEAD: Construction

// OPERATOR: African Assembly

// BIOME: Forest

// BACKGROUND: Operator is hosting a VIP investment on Icarus, and requires advanced infrastructure for their guests in the region.

// MISSION: Construct a fully equipped base to Operator specifications.

// TERMS: Flat fee. All resources and construction materials responsibility of the Contractor.

Coming Soon

You might have noticed this week’s update seems a bit smaller than previous weeks and this is with good reason. We’re working on a bigger update for you, with lots more fresh content and experiences. More details next week...

