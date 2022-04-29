Early Access Patch 4

Happy Friday all, today we have another patch ready for you!

We have seen some improvements overall to the quality of matches created since the changes last week, and are still keeping a close eye on it to make sure they continue to improve.

As always, we are focused on addressing the biggest issues and incorporating feedback.

Patch Notes

Hosts of quick play games (games created by quick play) can no longer kick players or force change teams. Games manually hosted can still kick, though we are now monitoring more closely for kick abuse in public lobbies

New Victory Pose: "Rainbow" - adapted from our recently added Rainbow in-game emote

Hunters can now properly jump onto ladders without sliding down

Ghosts can no longer break fellow Ghosts out of Doppelganger form with damage

Ghost charge-up attack and ghost punch damage reduced slightly but only before Midnight, after Midnight is unchanged

Ghosts can now more reliably damage traps that are placed on a slope below or above them

Added Ukrainian as a supported in-game language

Fixed bug in custom games with respawns enabled always displaying "99" lives remaining until the first respawn occurs

Fixed bug where consuming bots and sometimes players would not show up in the killfeed properly

Beta tester title and skins no longer appear to players unless they have it unlocked since they are no longer attainable

Suit of armor on Asylum behind invisible wall fixed

Out of bounds in Museum nature room dome fixed

Potentially fixed rare bug where Hunters could respawn out of bounds

Fixed Ghost Ship collision issues with sword trophy prop

Various collision and unintended hiding spot fixes as usual

Various localization fixes and updates

Thanks once again for all of your feedback and bug reports! If you haven't already, join us on our Discord!

We are also hard at work on a roadmap for Early Access to share with you all, stay tuned for that.

Thanks again and see you on the hunt!