Update V1.01

-Added new enemies.
-Added tutorial quest.
-Added 3 new dungeons & 9 new caves.
-Added new admin weapons for admins to enjoy :p
-Added 3 new capes that can be crafted in the armour station (noble, wondrous, vigilant capes).
-Added 3 new legendary capes that can be crafted in the new dungeons.
-Added all server settings to show on servers instead of the few that were there and fixed the ones to display the correct info.
-Added a new bonfire in the lamp decoration book.
-Added an Easter egg "dungeon" & "weapons".
-Added more containers around the map.
-Added no climb zone to all camps.
-Changed middle boss player requirement from 4,3,2 to 1.
-Fixed healing damage hurting allies.
-Fixed some mage armour having the wrong damage type.
-Fixed carts infinitely stacking on each other.
-Fixed carts wheels spinning even if not attached.
-Fixed couple of map locations with outdated textures.
-Tweaked a lot of the animations (WIP).
-Tweaked how attacking target for summons work, hopeful this works.
-Tweaked the map markers distance of visibility.
-Tweaked savage tail to not be physics based but rather animation based.
-Tweaked planters to stack to 5 instead of 1.
-Tweaked the look of UI.
-Tweaked spawners for single player to allow them to spawn anything one single player without a player requirement.
-Tweaked unequip location for carts to be lower.
-Tweaked old mini-map location to show time of day via a sun or a moon.
-Tweaked culling distance for player buildings.
