Update V1.01

-Added new enemies.

-Added tutorial quest.

-Added 3 new dungeons & 9 new caves.

-Added new admin weapons for admins to enjoy :p

-Added 3 new capes that can be crafted in the armour station (noble, wondrous, vigilant capes).

-Added 3 new legendary capes that can be crafted in the new dungeons.

-Added all server settings to show on servers instead of the few that were there and fixed the ones to display the correct info.

-Added a new bonfire in the lamp decoration book.

-Added an Easter egg "dungeon" & "weapons".

-Added more containers around the map.

-Added no climb zone to all camps.

-Changed middle boss player requirement from 4,3,2 to 1.

-Fixed healing damage hurting allies.

-Fixed some mage armour having the wrong damage type.

-Fixed carts infinitely stacking on each other.

-Fixed carts wheels spinning even if not attached.

-Fixed couple of map locations with outdated textures.

-Tweaked a lot of the animations (WIP).

-Tweaked how attacking target for summons work, hopeful this works.

-Tweaked the map markers distance of visibility.

-Tweaked savage tail to not be physics based but rather animation based.

-Tweaked planters to stack to 5 instead of 1.

-Tweaked the look of UI.

-Tweaked spawners for single player to allow them to spawn anything one single player without a player requirement.

-Tweaked unequip location for carts to be lower.

-Tweaked old mini-map location to show time of day via a sun or a moon.

-Tweaked culling distance for player buildings.