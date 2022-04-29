Starsand - Version 0.7.0 – The Beetle Update

Hello Desert Runners!

Today's update comes with a strange note we found in the desert:

Dear Prudence!

I Want To Tell You: I’m So Tired! I’m Only Sleeping! But With A Little Help From My Friends I was Fixing A Hole. A hole made by a beetle. But this was Yesterday. Today I Feel Fine In My Life!

Here Comes The Sun. She Loves You. But I wanted Rain. The Long And Winding Road to the pyramids is Here, There And Everywhere. If I Needed Someone, I Want To Hold Your Hand, We Can Work It Out!

There is Something! Or?

I should stay!?

Wait, Let It Be, Because I Should Have Known Better!

No… Run For Your Life!

Help! ...

Don't panic!

It's not an enormous worm that wants to eat you for breakfast. That's what sandipedes or crocodiles are for! No, they are beetles that you can catch and keep in a terrarium (also new!). Consider them a substitute for the TV program since you've been involuntarily stranded on Starsand. There's even an extra album for the little rascals.

You can retrieve the insects out of the sand with a special tool. Gotta catch 'em all!

Of more practical use (unless you're a fan of binge-bug-watching) are the new modules for your clay shelter, allowing you to build a tower!

Have fun and we'll see you again soon with more news!

The teams from Tunnel Vision and Toplitz Productions

ADDED

A small clay stair for the simple clay set.

Curved walls and foundations (discoverable with recipe).

Beetles as collectible items.

Beetle album in the user interface.

An auger drill as a placeable item (discoverable with recipe).

Terrarium as a placeable item (discoverable with recipe).

Three ruined towers on the map.

FIXED

Items respawning upon loading game.

A camel in water.

A zombified crocodile.

Crafting an interactable item when the inventory is full would waste the resources for the item.

The armor stand panel is not updating on different armor stands.

RAM optimization.

PS: you may find some song titles in the text above, from a rather famous band that had nothing to do with beetles.