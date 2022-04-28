First Official Patch Woohoo~

Hi guys firstly, thanks so much for playing the game and providing feedback.

So I'll address the elephant in the room which is the game is too difficult. The intention of the game is to be difficult and be rewarding to those willing to learn the mechanics of the game.

So I've addressed this issue in two ways:

Casual and Standard difficulty slightly easier by reducing the game speed, this will allow those players to have more room to react and recover. Which will hopefully allow them to learn the game in a friendlier environment. For those people still wanting a challenge hardcore mode is unchanged and is as difficult as ever.

Modified the behavior of the first boss, some moves are not as deadly and there are more openings available to the player.

The rest of the changes are:

Fix: knight direction may change in air attacks when no r-analog input was provided

Fix: unintended interaction between a particular boss and the scene afterwards

Improved tutorial regarding Dragon Stance - Including a new video to help new players

The release has been overwhelming since it is my first release, but thanks for everyone who has supported and given some encouragement along the way ːsteamhappyː