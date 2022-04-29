UPDATE NOW LIVE | Fire Update

Hey all,

It's time for another Flashing Lights update, and it's another biggie!

This update focuses on the fire department, introducing dynamic spreading fire - this makes fire callouts feel more authentic, realistic and engaging! We can't wait to see what you think.

We've also revamped the hose and water system, allowing you to connect hoses between fire trucks, use a secondary water spray function, and you can now drop and pick up hoses.

A new conventional fire truck has been added to the roster of available vehicles - a lot of you have asked for this, so we're happy to add it!

New

Fire system with spreading

New vehicle for Fire Department: Fire Engine

New hose system. You can now connect supply lines between trucks. If truck is moved, all hoses disconnect

You can now drop the water hose on the ground by pressing 1 (to switch to empty hand) - pick it up by clicking on the icon

Added water hose nozzle spray straight and fog modes. Switch using Horn input (MMB or H)

Player footstep sounds on tarmac/grass/dirt road

Braking sound effects for trucks

Vegetation in the city green areas

New spreaders model

Fixes

Portable ladders optimized and updated

Fixed camera angle when placing portable ladders

Ladder Truck water canon now uses water from truck

Added red dots to the full map indicating all hydrant locations

Added additional entrapment call [id 2003] in another suburbs buildings type

Hose connections to trucks no longer lock them in place

Blocked pedestrian paths through fire department

Antialiasing fix in Graphics Settings

No more negative points after respawn in contact with water

Vehicle fire should not have spreaders icon visible

Fixed ability to request Motor Vehicle Collision (id 3000) calls with /nm_ command

New ocean material

What's to Come?

We hope you enjoy this update! We'll see you in June for the traffic stop update!