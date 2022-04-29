 Skip to content

Flashing Lights update for 29 April 2022

UPDATE NOW LIVE | Fire Update

Build 8645049

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all,

It's time for another Flashing Lights update, and it's another biggie!

This update focuses on the fire department, introducing dynamic spreading fire - this makes fire callouts feel more authentic, realistic and engaging! We can't wait to see what you think.

We've also revamped the hose and water system, allowing you to connect hoses between fire trucks, use a secondary water spray function, and you can now drop and pick up hoses.

A new conventional fire truck has been added to the roster of available vehicles - a lot of you have asked for this, so we're happy to add it!

Full Update Notes

New

  • Fire system with spreading
  • New vehicle for Fire Department: Fire Engine
  • New hose system. You can now connect supply lines between trucks. If truck is moved, all hoses disconnect
  • You can now drop the water hose on the ground by pressing 1 (to switch to empty hand) - pick it up by clicking on the icon
  • Added water hose nozzle spray straight and fog modes. Switch using Horn input (MMB or H)
  • Player footstep sounds on tarmac/grass/dirt road
  • Braking sound effects for trucks
  • Vegetation in the city green areas
  • New spreaders model

Fixes

  • Portable ladders optimized and updated
  • Fixed camera angle when placing portable ladders
  • Ladder Truck water canon now uses water from truck
  • Added red dots to the full map indicating all hydrant locations
  • Added additional entrapment call [id 2003] in another suburbs buildings type
  • Hose connections to trucks no longer lock them in place
  • Blocked pedestrian paths through fire department
  • Antialiasing fix in Graphics Settings
  • No more negative points after respawn in contact with water
  • Vehicle fire should not have spreaders icon visible
  • Fixed ability to request Motor Vehicle Collision (id 3000) calls with /nm_ command
  • New ocean material

What's to Come?

We hope you enjoy this update! We'll see you in June for the traffic stop update!

Changed files in this update

