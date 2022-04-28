Explosive Update Part One: Grenade, Sticky Bomb and Claymore; New Arena

Frag and Sticky Grenades

We made Grenades as simple as in any other VR-shooter, but with some physics updates.

Both types use the same control scheme:

Take grenade with one hand.

With your other hand's Trigger button grab the Pull Ring and take the Pin out.

Throw the grenade and you can see the Lever fly off and the grenade explode.

Notice:

You can grab and move grenades for the Pull Ring. Rapidly pull it out to activate the detonation.

You can remove the Lever with the hand that holds the grenade — press Trigger to set it free after you took the Pin out.

Sticky Grenade



Has visible indication that will start counting last seconds before explosion after you pulled the Pin out and released the Lever. As you may guess, these grenades will stick to anything, even to each other!

Claymore

Press Trigger to activate Claymore detectors and legs.

Release Claymore where you want it to stand. Do not worry, it always lands on its legs.

Watch them fly.

Explosives in Ammo Workshop

We know you love Custom Ammo so we decided to tune how different explosives will work with it. And do not forget to set a limitless lifespan of those bullets or they will disappear after a while!

Frags and Claymores will be activated right after you shoot. Grenades will detonate after a short time and Claymores will stay in alert mode and explode when met with an obstacle.



Stickies won't ignite instantly and may be stored until you shoot them with a regular bullet or remove the Pull Ring by hand.



Explosives in Sandbox Spawner

Sandbox Spawner Menu works as usual, you will find new and future explosives in the Explosives tab.

To prevent Stickies making a total mess on spawn, a tip is to collect them one-by-one from a big sticky pile — use distant grab!



Basement Arena



We wanted to show you a new side of Hard Bullet experience — darker and more brutal.

This terrifying basement was inspired by famous thriller and horror movies and creates a unique dread athmosphere. What maniac lived here? What terrible tortures did he commit to his victims?



New Lighting

Added new lighting effects so all arenas got much better look. However, we got some issues with Streaming Camera on OpenVR devices, so for now it will show less saturated image than the player gets in game.

Everything is fine on Meta (Oculus). Working on Fix for OpenVR.

Some Bugfixes

Fixed distance grab for Welding Tool and hand pose when holding.

