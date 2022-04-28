Live Stream with the Last Zombie Lottery

Hello!

To celebrate the release of the game, we are doing a live stream AMA, where you can watch the developer play and participate in our very last Zombie Lottery. Get your name into the game as one of the zombies now, because there may not be a chance like this in a long time - we want to give our early supporters the spotlight they deserve and show our appreciation!

What does it mean?

Your name would be assigned to a random zombie in the game. Your friends can run into you while playing (but of course they will have to kill you, or be eaten). There is also a graveyard in the game which displays a small subset of zombie names when you visit it.

For current list of zombie owners (people, who have their name in the game) check out our website!

See you in the live stream!

Zuzana from LogLog Games