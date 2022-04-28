Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.34

Hello everyone! This is another important update for KotC 2. Here is the complete list of changes in version 1.34:

Expanded the Inventory Screen in full-screen mode. You now have much bigger boxes for party members, party items, and items on the floor.

in full-screen mode. You now have much bigger boxes for party members, party items, and items on the floor. Added 'Ready Versus' information to the tooltip that is displayed during combat when you mouse over a creature in the information mode. Also added the same information to the tooltip that's displayed when mousing over creatures in the initiative list on the right side of the screen.

to the tooltip that is displayed during combat when you mouse over a creature in the information mode. Also added the same information to the tooltip that's displayed when mousing over creatures in the initiative list on the right side of the screen. Fixed the game freeze that could occur when the AI was trying to cast Dispel Magic or Greater Dispel Magic . It was quite difficult for me to fix this bug. Fortunately, I was able to create a battle setup that would reproduce the bug 100% of the time. In fact, it was related to scripted spells and the AI setting allowing a creature to help a specific ally. This would create errors when the specified ally is defeated.

that could occur when the AI was trying to cast or . It was quite difficult for me to fix this bug. Fortunately, I was able to create a battle setup that would reproduce the bug 100% of the time. In fact, it was related to scripted spells and the AI setting allowing a creature to help a specific ally. This would create errors when the specified ally is defeated. Improved the AI for Dispel Magic and Greater Dispel Magic .

for and . Fixed a bug in the movement of some monsters like the Giant Bees in the Prologue.

like the Giant Bees in the Prologue. Fixed an error in the Strength check message when trying to pull the sword in the stone in the Green Cave.

when trying to pull the in the Green Cave. Fixed an inventory item display problem when picking up a stackable item like a potion of Cure Light Wounds and you already have items of the same type in your inventory. The item was picked up but the inventory display wasn't refreshed, so it seemed like the item disappeared.

like a potion of Cure Light Wounds and you already have items of the same type in your inventory. The item was picked up but the inventory display wasn't refreshed, so it seemed like the item disappeared. Fixed a crash when switching to the Psionics tab in the Character Sheet in the Windows version only.

in the Character Sheet in the Windows version only. Fixed a display bug when reloading while the player was mousing over the combat-actions menu.

when reloading while the player was mousing over the combat-actions menu. Fixed bugs in the diplomacy and intimidate dialogue answers when the player asks the Coven of the Four Crones about leaving the sewers.

when the player asks the about leaving the sewers. Fixed the item check and Experience Point award when you try to cross the chasm leading to the battle arena of the Goblin tribes for the first time.

and Experience Point award when you try to cross the for the first time. Fixed the script that runs after you slay the Giant Spiders in the Mysterious Cave containing the Lava Rift if you've used diplomacy to save Garett and Perry from the Giant Spiders before fighting them.

in the Mysterious Cave containing the Lava Rift if you've used to save Garett and Perry from the Giant Spiders before fighting them. Improved the item description for Gold Ingots and other ingots.

and other ingots. You can now click two times on column headers to sort lists in the reverse order . For example, you can click two times on ' # ' in the Load Saved Game window to sort the list from low to high, then from high to low.

. For example, you can click two times on ' ' in the window to sort the list from low to high, then from high to low. Fixed problems with the Spiked Gauntlets . When you equip them, any other weapons and any shield currently held by the character will now be moved to your backpack automatically.

. When you equip them, any other weapons and any shield currently held by the character will now be moved to your backpack automatically. In the macOS version, fixed a display problem in the Inventory Screen. Also, in the macOS version, when switching from full-screen mode to windowed mode, the window will be centred automatically.

Please feel free to email me at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com if you find any crashes or freezes in version 1.34, or if you have any feedback or suggestions. A saved game may be very helpful as part of a bug report. Thank you!

Alternatively, please feel free to post in the Steam forum or in the HeroicFantasyGames.com forums.

Thank You So Much For Your Support, Valiant Heroes of the Realm! Enjoy! ^_^