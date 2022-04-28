New update is out! Version B 5.5

ChangeLog:
New Creatures:
- Shapeshifter: is it an enemy or a friend?
- Arachne: The queen of spiders is now wreaking havoc on us!
- Ghoul: A sinister creature that feeds on the player (HP)
Changes:
- Friendly Fire is now enabled
- The shotgun can now be equipped with silver ammunition
- Aggression no longer increases when looking at notes
- Aggression now increases much more when insulting the creature
- Fear no longer increases as fast
bug fixes:
- some minor bug fixes
