 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

MetaPhysical update for 28 April 2022

New update is out! Version B 5.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8644142 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ChangeLog:

New Creatures:

  • Shapeshifter: is it an enemy or a friend?
  • Arachne: The queen of spiders is now wreaking havoc on us!
  • Ghoul: A sinister creature that feeds on the player (HP)

Changes:

  • Friendly Fire is now enabled
  • The shotgun can now be equipped with silver ammunition
  • Aggression no longer increases when looking at notes
  • Aggression now increases much more when insulting the creature
  • Fear no longer increases as fast

bug fixes:

  • some minor bug fixes
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.