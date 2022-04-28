 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Mercury Fallen update for 28 April 2022

Patch Update 32.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8644007 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy Folks!

Here is another small update to address a couple of issues, but also add a couple of new features. Thanks for all the great feedback and suggestions. Be sure share some of those great ideas on the discord community.

Sand floors will now appear below mined sand tiles. This will only show in a new game as it’s part of world generation.


When switching to power or water mode the camera will now switch to a top down view to make it easier to place and modify conduits.

15% Off Sale

Mercury Fallen is now 15% for the rest of the week. Be sure to tell your friends, family and favorite let’s play content creator. Spread the word!

Thanks again for all the amazing support.

Follow Mercury Fallen Development On
Twitter | Facebook | Website | Discord | Roadmap | Patreon

Release Notes

Additions & Changes

  • Camera will now switch to a top down view when entering power or water view mode
  • Added sand floor tiles that appear below mined sand walls. These will only appear when starting a new game.
  • Clicking the minimap to move the camera will no longer remove current selection target

Modding

  • CMineable components can now use a loot_table tag instead of resource_item to use a loot table. The amount tag is still used to determine total output amount from the mined source.

Fixes

  • Fixed: Game crash when returning to main menu in some instances
  • Fixed: Selecting objects for mining/deconstruction/paste sometimes not correctly selected in some instances

Changed files in this update

Mercury Fallen Win64 Depot 704513
  • Loading history…
Mercury Fallen Mac64 Depot 704514
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.