 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

맛있는 사랑 update for 29 April 2022

『Tasty Love』 is launched on Early Access!

Share · View all patches · Build 8643687 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, All!

We are happily announced that our game 『Tasty Love』 is launched on Early Access.

Now this game is available in Korean only.
But if we had chance to translate it, we planned to make an English version as well.

Thank you for waiting!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.