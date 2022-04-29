Share · View all patches · Build 8643687 · Last edited 29 April 2022 – 04:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Hi, All!

We are happily announced that our game 『Tasty Love』 is launched on Early Access.

Now this game is available in Korean only.

But if we had chance to translate it, we planned to make an English version as well.

Thank you for waiting!