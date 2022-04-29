CARNAGE OFFERING IS NOW AVAILABLE!!!

It's been a long road, but we've finally arrived at our destination.

Carnage Offering is finally out!!!

This game was designed by my little hands for 1 year working 17 hours a day.

I feel like I gave birth to a little bomb lol

I hope you will like it. I was influenced by many games and movies.

I let you discover the references in the game.

If you encounter any bugs don't hesitate to tell me and I will update as soon as possible?

Don't forget that the game is a trilogy so please support the project as much as possible if you like Carnage Offering part one.

A VR version will be made as promised with some improvements to make the game viable.

One last thing... Do a review on Steam (it takes 5 minutes) it's very very important for small developers like me.

Thank you all for supporting me on social media and I just have to wish you :

GOOD GAME!!!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1756180/CARNAGE_OFFERING