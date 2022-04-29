CARNAGE OFFERING IS NOW AVAILABLE!!!
It's been a long road, but we've finally arrived at our destination.
Carnage Offering is finally out!!!
This game was designed by my little hands for 1 year working 17 hours a day.
I feel like I gave birth to a little bomb lol
I hope you will like it. I was influenced by many games and movies.
I let you discover the references in the game.
If you encounter any bugs don't hesitate to tell me and I will update as soon as possible?
Don't forget that the game is a trilogy so please support the project as much as possible if you like Carnage Offering part one.
A VR version will be made as promised with some improvements to make the game viable.
One last thing... Do a review on Steam (it takes 5 minutes) it's very very important for small developers like me.
Thank you all for supporting me on social media and I just have to wish you :
GOOD GAME!!!