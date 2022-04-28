First Gas Station Simulator DLC just 2 weeks away!

The Can Touch This DLC for Gas Station Simulator will be here in just two weeks so let’s have another look at its other features like rebuilding the gas station using the new hammer tool

HAMMER TOOL

The Hammer Tool is probably the biggest feature of the DLC. It is the go-to tool when it comes to customizing and oh boy can you customize now. You will be able to change walls and roofs and even go as far as change the location of windows.

Change the wooden paneling to bricks or stone, or change the appearance completely and make your roof flat which will make your station look completely different.

Windows are another interesting area to change things up. You can transform the interior by putting windows in other places that they are now and do the same with doors.

Combine it with the ability to reposition the cash register you can make people stand where you want them to. Rotate and change the cash register’s position so you can add or remove windows or doors accordingly to even further influence the customer flow. Play around and make your ideas come to life and change everything there is.

Together with even more decorations in the DLC, you will be soon able to transform your station completely.

DECAL TOOL

Another tool that is being added by the DLC is the Decal Tool. It allows you to spray paint practically anything anywhere to make your station look even more interesting and give it an even more personal touch.

Choose from dozens of presets ready for painting, select the tool and paint wherever you please. You can combine them as well so make some nice ornaments or keep them as they are, it’s up to you.

And there’s more, but we leave that for you to discover. Add the DLC to your wishlist to not miss it when it becomes available on May 11th 2022 for just $2.99:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1940030/Gas_Station_Simulator__Can_Touch_This_DLC/