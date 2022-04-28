Fixes and stuff

Hello!

Most importantly: fixed an issue that could prevent any progress in the game if a certain choice was made. This issue was first reported recently, so I hope no one else encountered it, as it forced you to reload a save to before the choice was made, losing around 15 minutes of progress.

Fixed issues regarding a certain choice near the beginning of Chapter 2, including a line of dialogue repeating and the player receiving more items than intended in the form of duplicates.

Gave several lines of dialogue to the barkeep in Derva.

Added decorations and a minor NPC to the port in Chapter 3.