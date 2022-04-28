B4B Double Supply Point Weekend is Here!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Got your eye on some new skins or cards but haven’t got the points? Well buckle up because Double Supply Point Weekend is coming back! From April 29th to May 2nd you will earn double supply points just by playing either online Campaign or public Swarm matches.

There have been a few questions and concerns about what this event is and entails, so here’s some information:

What is Double Supply Point Weekend?

Double Supply Point Weekend is an in-game event where you (and your crew) can earn double supply points playing Back 4 Blood.

Does this event apply for offline mode?

Unfortunately, no. Players must be able to connect to the online server for this in-game event to occur. For clarification: you must be online to participate and take advantage of Double Supply Point Weekend.

Does this include Skull Totems?

Double Supply Point Weekend is currently focused on Supply Points only. Doubling the redemption of Skull Totems may be considered for future events.

Does this apply for Swarm matches?

Double Supply Points will be available and awarded for Swarm matches that are NOT private lobbies.

Why now? Why not the weekend immediately following the Tunnels of Terror launch?

Our team has been monitoring both the DLC and hotfixes rollout to ensure a smooth launch before adjusting supply point values. We wanted to ensure the DLC was fully out of the gates and doing well before kicking off another Double Supply Point Weekend.