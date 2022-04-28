Regular Bugfix and UI: Ghosts no longer die of old age

As with previous updates, this is part of the post-V0.8 campaign of polishing and fixing up some stuff. As before, not all known bugs are resolved, but there's no point in waiting till all are done to release the patch. Just know that if you've reported a bug on discord or the Steam discussion forums and I've not gotten around to fixing it yet, it's not forgotten, it's just not done yet.

This particular patch introduces a feature I thought was technically impossible, full-map zoomout, which on testing previously had rendered the game unplayable. Thanks to some new implementation choices, it seems to be functional, and so is available to be enabled in the game options. Be aware, it may degrade framerates and potentially increase memory usage on some hardware.

Patch notes in detail:

Gameplay:

-Midchallenge events will no longer occur when performing: Lay low, lay low (non-human) or rest and resupply

-Orc Warlords can no longer recruit/dismiss their orc raiders when a unit is moving to attack them

-The Chosen One will never guard another hero

-Rob hero now has a 5 turn cooldown, to prevent spamming it to gain menace for Infamous trait abuse

UI:

-Fixed Minion screen incorrectly claiming you could have 4 minions

-Fixed certain agents and She Who Will Feast from causing graphical issues on other nearby units on the map screen

-Reverted nation map view, to restore readability. Other views unaffected

-You can now click on a modifier or subsettlement type in the modifier/subsettlement viewer to 'pin' it, allowing you to use the mouse to pan around the map to view their locations

-Locations now have their modifier strengths displayed numerically in the modifier viewer mask

-The UI gives a message when you gain a point of power

-The game can now be set to allow extreme zoom, allowing you to view the entire map at once. May degrade performance on certain machines, but seems stable as a rule

-Reaching max trait count no longer causes the game to be unable to progress

-Game now gives a breakdown of food sources when hovering over the food value in the location UI

-Added UI popout for armies's challenges and actions on left-hand side

-Agents with minions can now open the minion dismissal screen from the actions on the right-hand side

Bugfixes:

-Changed how gold is represented internally to remove some UI oddities (change from double to integer values)

-Fixed tooltip for 'root out doubters', increased effect to max 60% removed

-Save dialog no longer accepts special characters, which would produce an unreadable save file

-If the Courtier has two items from the same person, both won't be expended when performing a 'cause scandal' challenge

-Ghasts can no longer die of old age