Retiring the Super Pack - 28/04/2022

Hey all, we’ve got a little announcement ahead of the patch this Friday (tomorrow).

As we wade through Early Access and towards full launch, we’ve decided to retire future purchases of the Super Pack. We’d like to give a massive thanks to everyone in the community who picked it up, and assure those of you who have it that we will continue to support those purchases and you will continue to get Troopers as they are released. For us, the Super Pack was something special for our early players to reward them for starting the Super Squad community, sticking with us, and providing us with feedback, laughs, and copious bug reports!

The Super Pack will be removed from our in-game store on Friday the 29th of April, but will remain available for purchase on Epic and Steam until the end of the 13th of may.