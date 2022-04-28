Once upon a time...

Hi!

Today we're releasing a new content pack, the Fantasy Pack, featuring fantasy-themed items, clothings and a new farm animal!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1903470

Remember that you can get the content packs with an additional discount if you purchase the Farm Together Complete Bundle (items you already own are deducted from the price, so it's always the best possible deal!):

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/9058

This is the final pack for the game, with a theme voted by the community. We really hope you enjoy it!