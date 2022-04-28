 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Farm Together update for 28 April 2022

Once upon a time...

Share · View all patches · Build 8642933 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

Today we're releasing a new content pack, the Fantasy Pack, featuring fantasy-themed items, clothings and a new farm animal!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1903470

Remember that you can get the content packs with an additional discount if you purchase the Farm Together Complete Bundle (items you already own are deducted from the price, so it's always the best possible deal!):

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/9058

This is the final pack for the game, with a theme voted by the community. We really hope you enjoy it!

Changed files in this update

Farm Together Content Depot 673951
  • Loading history…
Farm Together OSX Depot 673952
  • Loading history…
Farm Together Linux Depot 673953
  • Loading history…
Farm Together Content Win32 Depot 673954
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.