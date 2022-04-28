Update - V0.7.0 "Razzle Dazzle"

Share · View all patches · Build 8642912 · Last edited 28 April 2022 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

Freeplay and next level finally here after year long hiatus!



Free play! It might be a bit rough around the edges, be gentle please!



Notice: Old saves might be incompatible due massive internal changes. Sorry.

Patch notes V0.7.0 - Razzle Dazzle:

NEW Freeplay mode

NEW Level IRQ Island

NEW Level IRQ Island music added to soundtrack

NEW Booster: Battery

NEW Booster: Capacitor

NEW Booster: Feeder

NEW Booster: Heatsink

NEW Booster: Optimizer

NEW Booster: Reloader

NEW Booster: Scanner

NEW Booster: Transponder

NEW Technology: Basic boosters

NEW Technology: Combat boosters

NEW Technology: Cooling

NEW Recipe info panel for refineries

FIXED Strat map breaking down if save was loaded in strat map

UPDATED Hub power capacity is no longer upgradeable, use battery boosters

UPDATED Level Bios Beach hub upgrade optional objective removed

UPDATED Level Mountains of Memory hub upgrade objective removed

FAQ

How often do you intend to update the Early Access version?

No promises, we've been in limbo for long enough. At this point we're just focusing of getting out of the early access.

Does the game work on OSX?

Yes but be wary of the hardware requirements.

And Linux?

Yes, but has not been tested properly in ages.

Consoles? Mobile? Multiplayer

We have no resources for such things.

I found a bug or I got suggestions!

Let us know on the steam forums!

Thanks for your support!