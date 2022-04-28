Update - V0.7.0 "Razzle Dazzle"

Hello,
Freeplay and next level finally here after year long hiatus!
Free play! It might be a bit rough around the edges, be gentle please!
Notice: Old saves might be incompatible due massive internal changes. Sorry.
Patch notes V0.7.0 - Razzle Dazzle:
- NEW Freeplay mode
- NEW Level IRQ Island
- NEW Level IRQ Island music added to soundtrack
- NEW Booster: Battery
- NEW Booster: Capacitor
- NEW Booster: Feeder
- NEW Booster: Heatsink
- NEW Booster: Optimizer
- NEW Booster: Reloader
- NEW Booster: Scanner
- NEW Booster: Transponder
- NEW Technology: Basic boosters
- NEW Technology: Combat boosters
- NEW Technology: Cooling
- NEW Recipe info panel for refineries
- FIXED Strat map breaking down if save was loaded in strat map
- UPDATED Hub power capacity is no longer upgradeable, use battery boosters
- UPDATED Level Bios Beach hub upgrade optional objective removed
- UPDATED Level Mountains of Memory hub upgrade objective removed
FAQ
How often do you intend to update the Early Access version?
No promises, we've been in limbo for long enough. At this point we're just focusing of getting out of the early access.
Does the game work on OSX?
Yes but be wary of the hardware requirements.
And Linux?
Yes, but has not been tested properly in ages.
Consoles? Mobile? Multiplayer
We have no resources for such things.
I found a bug or I got suggestions!
Let us know on the steam forums!
Thanks for your support!
