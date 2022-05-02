FREE Model Builder DLC - Expansion Pack no.1

Hi everyone!

It’s time to grab your brushes and tools once again, because today we are dropping a brand-new variety model pack based on YOUR suggestions. Best part? It’s entirely FREE.

This is our third free content drop, among several updates and quality of life improvements. As a small team of indie developers, we are incredibly proud of what we have achieved so far and remain forever humbled by the continued love and support we receive.

Our next pack is already being planned, so if you have an idea for new models to add, please do FILL OUT THIS FORM and share your ideas. Nothing is too big or too small!

PICK UP EXPANSION PACK no. 1!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1970360/Model_Builder_Expansion_Pack_no1/

Grab this pack for FREE if you already own the base game! This pack contains four new models, built from the ground up, with varied levels of difficulty. Here is what is included:

**

Patrol Boat 109

Hurricane Fighter Plane

Astrocat figurine

M26 Pershing

**

PT-109

The American patrol boat PT-109 entered service in 1942. Its main purpose was to fight the Japanese fleet in the Pacific. PT series boats also helped to effectively stop enemy units during the Battle of Guadalcanal. A boat was manned by a crew of 12 to 17 men with a wide offensive arsenal at their disposal, such as 21-inch torpedoes, deep-sea bombs, and double-coupled CKMs. The PT-109 was also equipped with a 4500 hp gasoline engine. This enabled it to reach a speed of 41 knots with full equipment.



Base coat painting scheme

Hurricane

A British fighter aircraft that played a large role on the front lines of World War II. It was used by the British RAF from 1937 to 1944. These machines were equipped with an improved engine capable of accelerating to 529 km/h. During the Battle of Britain, Hurricanes were successfully deployed against German bombers. Later their design was improved further, and as a result Hurricane fighters were able to compete with German Messerschmitts.



Painting created by Middleclaw



Painting created by tiger131

Astrocat

They say the scientists were so focused on asking “if they could”, that they never considered “if they should”. And so, here we are. In a world overrun with aliens called ONI, our only hope is… the Astrocat Girls – the newest generation of semi-sentient android pilots! It’s no easy task to pilot a Gunbot, but the brave Astrocat Girls are up for any dangerous mission if it means the world could be saved.



Painting created by -=FOX=-



Painting created by pmodeler

M26 Pershing

An American heavy tank used during World War II and the Korean War. Armed with a 90 mm cannon, it was intended as an equivalent to the German Tigers and Panthers. It featured a Ford engine with 507 hp. At a relatively light weight of 41 tons, this engine provided a speed of 40 km/h. The 5-man crew was shielded by 115 mm armor, and the tank’s combat range was 160 km.



Painting created by tiger131

SHARE YOUR CREATIONS

Share your creations with us and the rest of the world on Discord or using #ModelBuilder on your preferred social media platform. We will be hand-picking our favorites to feature and reward!

GIVE A 👍 TO OUR CREATORS!

Thanks to our lovely community and their creativity, we have so many great materials to share you with!

Give a shoutout to FallenTitanAndy for creating assets to our DLC Trailer!

Here are the best community creations from April!

リアルとの差が激しいT-GARAGE店長のmodel BUILDER ＃24

Gaming Découverte MODEL BUILDER Un jeu video de maquettes !!!!!!! Construire , peindre , assembler

Model Builder - Vorstellung und Gameplay - Kurzer Blick aufs kostenlose Frostpunk DLC - German

KEEP IN TOUCH WITH US

Join our warm and welcoming Discord Community to stay updated, or follow Model Builder on our social media. We love hearing from you!

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

TikTok

Stay tuned for more soon! 🚀

Team Model Builder👍