Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 28 April 2022

Major update is here!

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 28 April 2022

Hey, Bikers!

The past month, in addition to working on a future update with additional content, we've also been working on issues you've reported to us. Thanks a lot for all the messages! Besides a lot of fixes, we have decided to introduce some new features. Check out the details below.

  • Added Headbob to the game (You can toggle it in Gameplay Options)
  • Added "Don't autozoom on part on click" gameplay option
  • Added notifications density option in gameplay settings
  • Added an option to select the max number of items to repair under one click
  • Added the possibility to sort items by required level in the interior shop app
  • Added scrollbar to Moto Status
  • Added Possibility to paint frames using "Paint whole part"

  • Fixed - fixed one of tire front superior (Sporty)
  • Fixed - the wrong price for classic head gasket (Fatty)
  • Fixed - fixed decal in Angelo
  • Fixed - added missing translations of some texts
  • Fixed - footsteps on Hawk and falcon
  • Fixed - levitating posters in Big Garage
  • Fixed - can't full assembly Classy
  • Fixed - can't interact with moto after the scene change
  • Fixed - can't repair some parts
  • Fixed - wrong connector position after assembly (Fatty)
  • Fixed - missing cursor in tablet and pause menu on Ride scene
  • Fixed - missing parts in the shop (Roverson and Hawk)
  • Fixed - quests that unable to complete
  • Fixed - unnecessary parts on creating moto from frame (Hawk)
  • Fixed - levitating handgrips and handlebars on Hawk
  • Fixed - Unable to open Inventory in some cases
  • Fixed - Buying under the space bar does not always lead to the correct item
  • Fixed - not being able to buy a part in some cases
  • Fixed - better flow with the search bar in inventory
  • Fixed - bug with the maximum available number of repair parts on the repair table
  • Fixed - The icon on the radial on the remove option doesn't match the title
  • Fixed - in some cases, shop could display the wrong images of parts
  • Fixed - "Dynamic Shadows" instead of "Inventory" in the inventory title bar
  • Fixed - many optimization issues causing the game to run poorly.
  • Fixed - an issue where furniture could disappear during photo mode.
  • Fixed - issues with camera stutter during motorcycle work.

Remember that you can write to us on discord. Also, it is worth mentioning that we have created an additional email: qa@play2chill.com , where Alex is waiting for your feedback!

Stay tuned cause a content update is coming!

