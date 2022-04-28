Major update is here!

Hey, Bikers!

The past month, in addition to working on a future update with additional content, we've also been working on issues you've reported to us. Thanks a lot for all the messages! Besides a lot of fixes, we have decided to introduce some new features. Check out the details below.

Added Headbob to the game (You can toggle it in Gameplay Options)

Added "Don't autozoom on part on click" gameplay option

Added notifications density option in gameplay settings

Added an option to select the max number of items to repair under one click

Added the possibility to sort items by required level in the interior shop app

Added scrollbar to Moto Status

Added Possibility to paint frames using "Paint whole part"

Fixed - fixed one of tire front superior (Sporty)

Fixed - the wrong price for classic head gasket (Fatty)

Fixed - fixed decal in Angelo

Fixed - added missing translations of some texts

Fixed - footsteps on Hawk and falcon

Fixed - levitating posters in Big Garage

Fixed - can't full assembly Classy

Fixed - can't interact with moto after the scene change

Fixed - can't repair some parts

Fixed - wrong connector position after assembly (Fatty)

Fixed - missing cursor in tablet and pause menu on Ride scene

Fixed - missing parts in the shop (Roverson and Hawk)

Fixed - quests that unable to complete

Fixed - unnecessary parts on creating moto from frame (Hawk)

Fixed - levitating handgrips and handlebars on Hawk

Fixed - Unable to open Inventory in some cases

Fixed - Buying under the space bar does not always lead to the correct item

Fixed - not being able to buy a part in some cases

Fixed - better flow with the search bar in inventory

Fixed - bug with the maximum available number of repair parts on the repair table

Fixed - The icon on the radial on the remove option doesn't match the title

Fixed - in some cases, shop could display the wrong images of parts

Fixed - "Dynamic Shadows" instead of "Inventory" in the inventory title bar

Fixed - many optimization issues causing the game to run poorly.

Fixed - an issue where furniture could disappear during photo mode.

Fixed - issues with camera stutter during motorcycle work.

Remember that you can write to us on discord. Also, it is worth mentioning that we have created an additional email: qa@play2chill.com , where Alex is waiting for your feedback!

Stay tuned cause a content update is coming!