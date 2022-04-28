Major update is here!

Hey, Bikers!
The past month, in addition to working on a future update with additional content, we've also been working on issues you've reported to us. Thanks a lot for all the messages! Besides a lot of fixes, we have decided to introduce some new features. Check out the details below.
- Added Headbob to the game (You can toggle it in Gameplay Options)
- Added "Don't autozoom on part on click" gameplay option
- Added notifications density option in gameplay settings
- Added an option to select the max number of items to repair under one click
- Added the possibility to sort items by required level in the interior shop app
- Added scrollbar to Moto Status
- Added Possibility to paint frames using "Paint whole part"
- Fixed - fixed one of tire front superior (Sporty)
- Fixed - the wrong price for classic head gasket (Fatty)
- Fixed - fixed decal in Angelo
- Fixed - added missing translations of some texts
- Fixed - footsteps on Hawk and falcon
- Fixed - levitating posters in Big Garage
- Fixed - can't full assembly Classy
- Fixed - can't interact with moto after the scene change
- Fixed - can't repair some parts
- Fixed - wrong connector position after assembly (Fatty)
- Fixed - missing cursor in tablet and pause menu on Ride scene
- Fixed - missing parts in the shop (Roverson and Hawk)
- Fixed - quests that unable to complete
- Fixed - unnecessary parts on creating moto from frame (Hawk)
- Fixed - levitating handgrips and handlebars on Hawk
- Fixed - Unable to open Inventory in some cases
- Fixed - Buying under the space bar does not always lead to the correct item
- Fixed - not being able to buy a part in some cases
- Fixed - better flow with the search bar in inventory
- Fixed - bug with the maximum available number of repair parts on the repair table
- Fixed - The icon on the radial on the remove option doesn't match the title
- Fixed - in some cases, shop could display the wrong images of parts
- Fixed - "Dynamic Shadows" instead of "Inventory" in the inventory title bar
- Fixed - many optimization issues causing the game to run poorly.
- Fixed - an issue where furniture could disappear during photo mode.
- Fixed - issues with camera stutter during motorcycle work.
Remember that you can write to us on discord. Also, it is worth mentioning that we have created an additional email: qa@play2chill.com , where Alex is waiting for your feedback!
Stay tuned cause a content update is coming!
Changed files in this update