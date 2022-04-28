Patch 1.2.4

Howdy Frisbros,

This patch focuses on improving the cursor controls for Frisbros so cursor users are on equal footing with gamepad users. In this patch I have fixed the issue of the aiming reticle dragging when the camera movement affects mouse position on the screen. This patch also fixes a pesky issue for Mac users where the mouse would not remain confined to the game and would slide onto other monitors or deregister when it touched the edges of the screen.

Hopefully this events the playing field between the controller types and helps Mouse using Frisbros hit those leaderboards.

That's all for now,

Cheers!