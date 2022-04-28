The beginning of custom rules for Minesweeper

Hope you're doing well!

It was a bigger job than I expected, but you can now set up a few custom rules for your games on Minesweeper Extreme: 100!

Yes, it's ugly, but I've run a bunch of tests and everything seems like it's in good working order. The custom rules you can set are...

Your HP can be 1/2/3

You can start with a larger board size

You can adjust the difficulty by selecting how many mines you start with (the middle option is normal difficulty)

In the main menu, you'll need to click Custom Game every time you want to play with these rules. If you click "Play with viewers" it will revert back to the standard rules.

If there are other rules you'd like me to prioritize, let me know at Jaime@boardgamefightclub.com and I'll try to bump those up in the next release.

Other changes I made in this version are...

Fixed a bug where incorrectly-placed Minesweeper flags were not being removed when the streamer died.

Fixed a bug where the time running out in Minesweeper would trigger the nuke, but not end the game if you had 2 or more HP. Now you die for real.

Fixed a crash bug where if a corner square and all the squares around it were completely empty, it would create an infinite loop and slow your game down until it killed the game. This took a lot of time to track down, but it's all better now!

I basically rewrote a lot of the systems for generating a minesweeper board. The game wasn't designed to support adjustable rules, so this took about a week to set up.

That's all the updates for today! And for those of you who have invited me into your stream to watch, or have taken the time to play and provide feedback, I am so thankful for you. You are the reason that these games are getting better and things are getting fixed. Please keep the feedback coming!

All the best,

-Jaime