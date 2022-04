Since the issue with the resource system is still present, I have to figure out the cause of the bug. So I changed the logics for it and hope that this will fix it.

It will be no guarantee but I guess this should work now. I tested it at any kind of multiplayer and it worked for me but that doesn't mean it will work for you too. So lets test this out.

Don't worry if trees etc are in your house at the first start. Just hit it away and everything should be fine.