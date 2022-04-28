Circle Empires Tactics Pathing Update!

Hello Commanders!

We're back with another small but important update. Some of you have been irked by unit pathing, especially in single-player. One issue was that units could waste an entire turn if your target moved out of its space, wasting your turns. With this update, units will chase after their targets if they move away, provided they have movement left.

Second, units will remember last turn's orders. If their target is still alive after a turn, you won't have to give them new orders!

Give the new update a try and let us know your thoughts.

Circle Empires

Iceberg Interactive