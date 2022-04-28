Revita - 1.0.2 Updates Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8642092 · Last edited 28 April 2022 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

Thanks for your feedback since the release of 1.0, we know there have been quite a few bugs and crashes and this new patch should fix most to all of them, as well as address some issues regarding the secret of shard 5 and other minor gameplay related issues

If you encounter any more issues, tell us on our Discord or in the comment section of this post

If you haven't done so yet, feel free to leave a review, it helps us a lot! For players who have already made a review, feel free to update it if you enjoy these changes!

And if you haven't purchased the game yet, Revita is 20% off until Friday 29th!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1175460/Revita/

MAJOR CHANGES

Overhauled the crystal door puzzle!

The statues in gazing grove now only need to be figured out once

The pocket watch code has been shortened and you are allowed to make mistakes while inputting the code

Some new Caretaker dialogue to hint better towards alt areas and the Crystal door puzzle

Balanced some of Acceptances wind up times

Balanced some of [REDACTED] wind up times

Increased some of the boss material rewards

Increased base HP of [REDACTED]

Increased "Fungi" Synergy requirements by 1

Titan Frogeyes can't get affected by the high morale curse anymore

Crows are now less fearful of you

Heavily increased soul coin and material rewards from Bounty tickets

Increased material rewards from bosses

Increased coin rewards from runs

Tweaked Prison Key rate

Shard modifier order has been adjusted to make for a smoother difficulty curve

Tweaks to loop balancing

Changed the Schematics note to appear quite a bit later, since its not relevant before shard 6

RELICS

Joker Card: Common -> Rare

Trigger Finger: Common -> Rare

Blackhole: Increased damage multiplier from 0.3 to 0.5

Chromatic Dragon: Increased damage and fire rate

Necronomicon: Nerfed from (10% -> 7.5% -> 5%) to (30% -> 25% -> 20%)

Meal Ticket: Buffed chance from (25% -> 40% -> 60%) to (40% -> 55% -> 70%)

Guardian Spirit: Now get destroyed on enemy bullet contact

Loyalty Card: Now upgradable

Broken Bone: Won't activate without enemies around

Reserve Tank: Won't activate without enemies around

Superglue: Buffed chances from (20%->30%->40%) to (20%->35%->50%)

Famine: Nerfed the all stat bonus from 10% -> 3%

Coin on a String: Now a chance increase, rather than guaranteed effect

CELESTIAL WEAPONS

Aries Wand: Bullets created while active won't recharge the weapon and increased overall charge time

GUNS

Orbit Gun: Lowered damage multiplier by 20%

Orbit Gun (Stationary): Lowered damage multiplier by 20% and lowered range multiplier

Rocket Launcher (Missile): Increased the damage and fire rate

Rocket Launcher (Mine): Doubled the damage of the mines and increases the explosion scale by 20%

Sniper: Increased base damage, lowered damage multiplier

BUGFIXES