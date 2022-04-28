Revita - 1.0.2 Updates Notes

Hi everyone!
Thanks for your feedback since the release of 1.0, we know there have been quite a few bugs and crashes and this new patch should fix most to all of them, as well as address some issues regarding the secret of shard 5 and other minor gameplay related issues
If you encounter any more issues, tell us on our Discord or in the comment section of this post
- MAJOR CHANGES
-
Overhauled the crystal door puzzle!
-
The statues in gazing grove now only need to be figured out once
-
The pocket watch code has been shortened and you are allowed to make mistakes while inputting the code
-
Some new Caretaker dialogue to hint better towards alt areas and the Crystal door puzzle
-
Balanced some of Acceptances wind up times
-
Balanced some of [REDACTED] wind up times
-
Increased some of the boss material rewards
-
Increased base HP of [REDACTED]
-
Increased "Fungi" Synergy requirements by 1
-
Titan Frogeyes can't get affected by the high morale curse anymore
-
Crows are now less fearful of you
-
Heavily increased soul coin and material rewards from Bounty tickets
-
Increased material rewards from bosses
-
Increased coin rewards from runs
-
Tweaked Prison Key rate
-
Shard modifier order has been adjusted to make for a smoother difficulty curve
-
Tweaks to loop balancing
-
Changed the Schematics note to appear quite a bit later, since its not relevant before shard 6
- RELICS
- Joker Card: Common -> Rare
- Trigger Finger: Common -> Rare
- Blackhole: Increased damage multiplier from 0.3 to 0.5
- Chromatic Dragon: Increased damage and fire rate
- Necronomicon: Nerfed from (10% -> 7.5% -> 5%) to (30% -> 25% -> 20%)
- Meal Ticket: Buffed chance from (25% -> 40% -> 60%) to (40% -> 55% -> 70%)
- Guardian Spirit: Now get destroyed on enemy bullet contact
- Loyalty Card: Now upgradable
- Broken Bone: Won't activate without enemies around
- Reserve Tank: Won't activate without enemies around
- Superglue: Buffed chances from (20%->30%->40%) to (20%->35%->50%)
- Famine: Nerfed the all stat bonus from 10% -> 3%
- Coin on a String: Now a chance increase, rather than guaranteed effect
- CELESTIAL WEAPONS
- Aries Wand: Bullets created while active won't recharge the weapon and increased overall charge time
- GUNS
- Orbit Gun: Lowered damage multiplier by 20%
- Orbit Gun (Stationary): Lowered damage multiplier by 20% and lowered range multiplier
- Rocket Launcher (Missile): Increased the damage and fire rate
- Rocket Launcher (Mine): Doubled the damage of the mines and increases the explosion scale by 20%
- Sniper: Increased base damage, lowered damage multiplier
- BUGFIXES
- The "Simple Platforms" Setting works properly again
- Fixed the "Traveling Bard" Secret unlocking way too early
- Removed some weird assets from [REDACTED]
- Mini Missiles can't spawn more Mini Missiles
- Added missing collisions to a specific room in [REDACTED]
- "Titanium Armor" doesn't mention shields anymore
- Void Rifts can appear again
- You can focus while flying again
- Cursed Chests now work properly in the Hollow Hives
- Fixed the bug where the decorational statues in the gazing grove dissappear after a daily or weekly run
- Pressing tab during a boss fight won't unlock random secrets anymore
- Fixed the unlock criteria for the "One Child Army" Secret
- Alt Pirate Hat can now be purchased
- Fixed a crash when collecting too many bounty tickets
- The Cleansed Secret now keeps count properly
- Free tickets from dailies and weeklies work again
- Fixed certain shrines appearing in areas they shouldn't
- Fixed a softlock in the CN version when talking to the fisherman after aquiring 20 fish
- Level 2 Phoenix Egg doesn't burn enemies anymore
- Pinata isn't useless anymore when getting it from a ticket
- Game doesn't crash on titlescreen when launching from a japanese system anymore
- The fish journal now shows the biggest catch properly
- Fixed a crash with the sentreye crossair
- Familiars wont attack [REDACTED] during its intro
- Greedlings and Soul Carrier Flies can't spawn in [REDACTED] anymore
- Fixed the Cleansing Crash
- Fixed the Twin Missile stat bug
- Fixed Meal ticket not working
- Fixed Planetary Ring breaking Moon Earring
- Pouch of Toys is now properly a rare relic
- The unlock requirements for Soul Gun 4 now show up properly
- [REDACTED] now works properly with slow motion
- Gunslinger Achievement now also counts winning on shard 10+ on other gun variants
- Relic Hammers can't spawn in [REDACTED] anymore
- Fixed the Mirror Prism Upgrade crash
- Fixed the crash on the Calm Calderium Mother statue
- "Globe Trotter" secret now triggers properly
- The end game "No Hit" secrets now also trigger when progressing past them after achieving them.
- Removed weird input lag on using celestial weapons and gun abilities
- Aries Wand now works properly with the "Wish" relic
- The Celestial variant Soul Gun now charges Celestial weapons when using it close combat
- Minion enemies during the [REDACTED] fight can't drop prison keys anymore
- Giant enemy orbs can't drop souls anymore when attacked by the scythe
- Fixed a crash when defeating Anger while the mushroom cap is thrown out
- Scratch Ticket now works again
- Fake Bill now also properly affects the Metro shop
- Fixed the Dummy notification display bug
- Grandma now unlocks properly after 50 hats
- Archmage culteye attacks can't crash anymore
- Interacting with a minor shrine on ice wont make you slide anymore
- When Bosses turn reddish after the phase shift, they wont turn entirely red when using the Aries wand in that moment
- Medical Supplies now gives you the proper amount of shields when picked up
- You don't get double the effect anymore when starting with relics like Smithy's Hammer, Medical Supplies, etc
- You not get the correct amount of cursed choices
- Fixed the custom shard crash
- Royalty area modifier can't trigger in challenge rooms anymore
- Fixed Technician softlock
- The Metro Apprentices can't appear in the hub without being unlocked anymore
- Fixed a crash with the leaderboards
- Fixed a crash with the Diffusion Gun
- The Mimic treat curse can't appear when mimics haven't been unlocked yet
- Celestial Weapons don't scale weirdly in size anymore with weapons that have small bullets
