Endzone - A World Apart update for 28 April 2022

New Trailer available: Endzone - Survivor Edition for Current-Gen Consoles

Survivors and Console players rejoice!

Today, we have released a brand-new trailer to celebrate the May 19 arrival of survival city-builder Endzone - A World Apart: Survivor Edition on current-gen consoles.

Set for launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, Endzone - A World Apart: Survivor Edition includes the base game and the first DLC chapter titled “Prosperity.”

Additionally, thanks to a collaboration with our publishing partner [i][b]Koch Media, a physical PlayStation 5 retail version will also be available in Europe![/b][/i]

Watch the newest trailer for Endzone - A World Apart: Survivor Edition here:

“While it’s been a long-time desire for us to bring Endzone to consoles, the UI overhaul required to adapt such a deeply immense strategy game is nothing short of a challenge,” said Stephan Wirth, Co-Founder and Experience Lead, Gentlymad Studios. “We’re so excited to share this lovingly created game with new audiences come May, and we sincerely hope players enjoy the experience we’ve crafted for consoles.”

Features of Endzone’s Console Release:
  • Full UI overhaul: Specially geared to controllers – provides for a comfortable and up-to-date gameplay experience
  • A Bustling Community: The settlement is rarely quiet or dull; fulfill over 90 side missions, all of which are rich in variety and cater to the various needs of your community’s inhabitants
  • Build, Expand, Survive: With more than 90 different buildings to construct and maintain, including power stations, shelters, water treatment plants, and, unfortunately, cemeteries, colony architects have a vast selection of structures from which to create a flourishing community
  • Can’t We Order In?: To get fresh supplies and learn new information, scouting parties must engage in Expeditions — which involves leaving the safety of the colony and venturing out into the dangerous wasteland to scavenge valuable resources
  • Dynamic Radiation Simulator: Keep those iodine pills handy, as Endzone features realistic radiation and humidity values that force players to take into account important details about the soil in which they grow their crops

Endzone - A World Apart: Survivor Edition launches digitally on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 19, 2022.

