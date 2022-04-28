🍒v0.19.02 Early Access🍯

🌸April build🌸 is all about nature! Ah, the wonders of nature...

But even more importantly, the battle system now runs much lighter, a lot of ancient bugs have been fixed and we've added a truckload of new dialogues and artworks to our baby~

Size: 769.8 MBs

Additions and changes:

ːswirliesː More than 80(!) new dialogues have been added for Defeats and Conquests! They'll play in combination as a Princess tramples another Princess' Reign while on the World Map!

ːswirliesː REMIX expanded! You can now start with up to 2 Progeny companions, with their own names and costumes! Their race will depend on what happened during the REMIX time lapse

ːswirliesː Progeny in Dear's Daycare can now be renamed!

ːswirliesː Battle System optimization (heavily reduced performance issues with many monsters around + general optimization + improved attack range detection)

ːswirliesː Mouse X Golem Princess NSFW scene added

ːswirliesː Requirements for PxP scenes have been changed: 3 Love on each Princess for the 2nd scene, 7 Love on each Princess for the 3rd scene

ːswirliesː Salizzie NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Wuchan, Monkey Princess, NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Ghost Prince NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː SUCC Oni Princess NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Acerola NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Gema, Cherry Tree, has been added around Babs' Hut

ːswirliesː Gema NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Salizzie has been added as DLC character

ːswirliesː Wuchan, Monkey Princess, has been added as DLC character

ːswirliesː DLC characters can now get swimsuits and maid dresses (will only drop if you have at least 1 DLC NPC)

ːswirliesː Remade Acerola portraits

ːswirliesː New sprite added: Golem Princess

ːswirliesː New sprite added: Fallen Kobold Fortress

ːswirliesː New sprite added: Ice Maiden

ːswirliesː Reworked stat changes for Golem / Skeleton / Ghost alternative forms

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Sphinx Pyramid"

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Jewel Trench"

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Wolf Cave"

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Gazer Prison"

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Purplecap Forest"

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Ghost Mind"

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Slime Titan"

ːswirliesː Added System ON/OFF switch to Area CGs

ːswirliesː New sprites added: Kobold, Insect, Moth, Dragon, Finhead, Mermaid, Bird, Drider, Lamia, Crystal EGGS!

ːswirliesː New Cheat added: "Progeny Get"! Add any number of Progeny to your box, of a single race you choose or of a mix of random races!

ːswirliesː "Progeny get" Cheat Progeny can also have custom haircuts

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes during siege events when DP1 intervenes

ːswirliesː Fixed Heir sprites being displayed in throne rooms during infiltrations

ːswirliesː Reduced Mermaid/Finhead inclination to early war declarations

ːswirliesː Increased siege timer for sieges FROM and TO Mermaid Reign

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy calculations for overworld army placing in wars against Rabbit / Finhead / Mermaid / Harvest

ːswirliesː Fixed battles against Bird not affecting Diplomacy with other Reigns

ːswirliesː Fixed Wish Wisp not affecting Diplomacy with Finhead/Mermaid/Bird in some of its effects

ːswirliesː Fixed staple NPCs (DLC ones, Moss, Crusader, Dokuro, Scarecrow, Amelie...) race being swapped with Progeny ones. Speak to Dear and they'll be reverted if it happened to you.

ːswirliesː Fixed Drider NPCs never be found in the Stone Knife

ːswirliesː Optimized the processes for Mouse taxes calculation

ːswirliesː REMIX mode starting in the Southern Kingdom now prevents the Clocktown presentation scene to be played

ːswirliesː Mermaid now lose and gain Population at a much slower rate

ːswirliesː Fixed Skeleton custom hair possibly bugging out and hiding the portrait's head

ːswirliesː Fixed Mouse Princess expressions misalignment with either "T.C.V." or "Q-T-5N00" costumes

ːswirliesː Fixed grabbing Catalyst Dagger during Ghost Princess final fight newly triggering her Route's quest

ːswirliesː Fixed Breeding Contract (Goblin) not affecting the Knight's Affinity with Bird

ːswirliesː Fixed possible Tea Party crashes

ːswirliesː Fixed the first Progeny in the box being swapped with an Holstaur from time to time

ːswirliesː Fixed Fairy/Mermaid/Crystal Progeny possible appearing in meeting spots they don't belong to

ːswirliesː Fixed Faun's Tavern visitors often belonging to the same Progeny race

ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Progeny not being given the "Penned In" costume after being bought in a Slave Auction

ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Princess "STAMP!" scene being accessible even when there are no wars you're able to "STAMP!"

ːswirliesː Fixed Frog Princess Bath Water effect on Harvest Princess not affecting Mermaids and Birds

ːswirliesː Frog Princess Bath Water effect on Cat Princess now can also give the Knight "SCRAB" and "Shiny Core"

ːswirliesː Fixed Dog Progeny folded ears sometimes being shown above the face

ːswirliesː Fixed typos in Sphinx Pyramid

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy Rabbit siege events

ːswirliesː Fixed Mouse X Golem animation not unlocking with Cheats

ːswirliesː Fixed some Holstaur Progeny animations crashing in Babs Gallery

ːswirliesː Fixed Drider Princess removing the webs locking the access to Golem Princess after being killed

Improved scenes after the Knight fails to defend a castle during a siege

ːswirliesː Fixed wrong troops being shown sieging the lift when Harvest/Rabbit are involved

ːswirliesː Fixed Quest Menu loading crashes

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy siege/war calculations (mostly) in NG+

ːswirliesː Fixed Goblin Princess not playing her "Prince" animation in her throne room

ːswirliesː Fixed game soft-locking after dealing with all the Selkies in The Floor, after picking the Selkie Harp

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy sprites for Scarecrows during field/siege battles

ːswirliesː Various bugs and typos