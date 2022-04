Share · View all patches · Build 8641568 · Last edited 28 April 2022 – 13:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Bug Fixes

-Fixed a bug where your descriptions would not turn back on after toggling them off in the option menu.

Thank you to the community for the find! Seems like I accidentally swapped the order of the ON/OFF image when I made the new UI... Oops ːsteamfacepalmː

Should be all sorted out now!

-Karl