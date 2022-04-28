Habroxia 2 - New Challenges Update

With today's update we have added a number of things to Habroxia 2. The theme of this update is new challenges.

-We have added loads of brutal new achievements to the game that will challenge the best of players.

-We have redone the way boost-rush mode progresses, and added a new level to it.

-There are new upgrades in the shop to max out your ship even further.

-A number of bugs have been fixed up.

-Steam Cloud saves are now supported.

-Full Screen / Windowed Mode and Window resizing is now supported.

Thanks for playing Habroxia 2, we hope that you enjoy the new content.