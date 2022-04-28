Contractors Hazard Update Is Now Live!

Dear operators,

Contractors v.0.92.0 Hazard Update is now live! Here are some of the highlights in this update:

ZOMBIE SURVIVAL MODE

A devastating outbreak is turning people into flesh eating zombies! A special task force is deployed into Kowloon to contain the situation.

Team up with your friends, survive waves of zombies, upgrade your perks and gears, challenge the global leaderboard!

Zombie survival mode is in its early stage, we will keep improving this game mode with fine-tuning, more features and more maps!

NEW RECOIL SYSTEM

In the previous version we received a lot of criticism from the community regarding the recoil system. This time we completely remade it with a more realistic recoil pattern and removed the randomness factor out of it. Experience the new recoil system and let us know what do you think!

Here is the complete update note for the Hazard Update:

Zombie survival mode

New recoil system

Meta multiplayer integration

Ability to see bullet in chamber

Fixed first comp control point in Wildland

Fixed crouch running

Server list can now see map names

Multiplayer lobby now shows server region and password

Added Head-oriented option in welcome menu

Changed 'HMD forward' to 'Head oriented locomotion' in setting menu

Added ability to adjust UI distance in the setting menu

Fixed M1A incorrect magazine issue

Fixed MP7 muzzle effect on Rift version

SPAS can now be fold and unfold

Fixed spectator screen in survival mode

Adjusted Deagle shell eject effect

Removed extra charging handle mesh on WW2 Bren

Increased footstep falloff distance

Adjusted Arctic spawn point to prevent spawn camp

Fixed the dancing cloth in between middle point and red brick building in Factory map

Fixed weird visual effect on a white building when looking from the train tracks in Factory

Adjusted metal fence visual in Factory

Prevent player from get on to the top of the red trucks in Factory

Removed cable sparkling effect on Rift version in Factory

Fixed truck mesh clipping in Factory

Fixed overlapping UVs in Factory

Removed firing barrel in Arctic

Hope you enjoy the Hazard Update! For more information, please join our discord server: Discord