Retirement Simulator V0.6.8 Updates

Hi, this is DoubleThink Studio!

We have just released a new update (V0.6.8) and made some further optimization of the game.

Bug Fixing:

1.Fix the bug that the dialog box will disappear but dialogues will still be displayed if players click the left mouse button at high frequency in the plot of “Buying Vase” and “Antique Authentication”;

2.Fix the bug that blank cards might linger on the screen after closing and opening up the card collection interface;

3.Fix the bug that the favorability point of Zhang Chaya will increase after some certain events.

Thank you all for your support, and we will see you again in the next update.