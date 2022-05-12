2nd Year Anniversary Major Update

Greetings, Operators!

112 Operator is now 2 years old! The game was released on 23 Apr, 2020 and we have made several adjustments to the game since then, not to mention all 4 DLCs that were released afterward. We are very proud of this game and truly appreciate the dedicated community that has supported us since launch.

This new major update comes from our desire to make the 112 Operator game more accessible. So we are following the previous updates and keep on changing the mid and late-game difficulty, improving the units' response to nearby events, and making all the vehicles come back to their original locations after solved incidents. This should not only help with keeping our units organized throughout harder duties but also further promote players who are taking their time to set everything up properly in the management phase.

Changelog:

FEATURES

Added new functionality, which makes all the units go back to their original location after solving the incident.

Added patrol checkbox option for medic and firefighting units. By default, these checkboxes are turned off.

Improved the auto "go to incident" area radius for the vehicle units. All units should auto-detect and go to nearby incidents more effectively now.

Improved the city search engine to locate cities more effectively.

Improved the way scenario medals are being saved in the Steam Cloud.

Improved the translation in the Polish language.

Improved the efficiency of the dog units during the "search & rescue" incidents.

Rebalanced the number of water units acquired by the player.

Rebalanced the timeout of the water incidents.

Rebalanced the quarantine chance and quarantine duration in the Pandemic Outbreak DLC.

Reduced the number of pandemic incidents in the Pandemic Outbreak DLC.

Rebalanced mid-game - lower number of incidents.

Rebalanced late-game - lower team members' upkeep cost, higher income.

Reduced the cost of the helicopters.

Minor changes to some events (daughter, mail about the VIP).

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that prevented water units from auto-detecting nearby incidents.

Fixed an issue with the localization icon not moving to the incident location during the call.

Fixed an issue that caused team members to display in wrong categories under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue with units not being correctly displayed as unavailable due to weather under specific conditions.

Fixed the tutorial and some parts of it not displaying correctly.

Fixed an issue with loading screen videos displaying incorrectly on Steam Deck devices.

Several minor bugs have been fixed.

Several minor UI adjustments have been implemented.

More to come!

Hopefully, you will find all those changes to your liking. We are aware that some of those new mechanics might require getting used to, but in the end, they should make the whole experience a bit more balanced, smooth, and not as overwhelming as it could have been in the past. Let us know what you think about this update!

And on a side note - expect another great news coming your way next week!

Best regards,

Jutsu Games Team