Karos update for 28 April 2022

New server - MacTroy

Karos update for 28 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fighter, along with the merger of servers, we are also pleased to present you a new game server "MacTroy"!

Have time to become the first in this clean and untouched world and forever write your name in its history!

See you on the battlefield!

