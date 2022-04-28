Staging Branch 0.9.4A-C Change Logs (First day of public testing & fixes)

Thanks to the new game engine, it's super quick to get patches and hotfixes published to you guys. I've fixed a good majority of the problematic bugs in the first hours of public testing and will continue with more patches tomorrow.
0.9.4A
Fixed a game breaking hose issue
Fixed pause menu overlapping settings
0.9.4B
Fixed Montgomery County long loading times
Fixed odd shadows and darkness on charrable interior materials
Fixed not being able to climb aerial ladder and issues with turntable
Fixed major lag when cutting some roll up doors
Fixed giant door in fire academy
Fixed fire academy tutorial UI showing up
Fixed Manhattan weather option not working
Fixed not being able to get the cribbing bag on trucks, now can be found together
Fixed Character cameras breaking when forest fire spawns
Some Montgomery County optimization
0.9.4C
Fixed Relay line breaking when Lay In with the AI button
Fixed not being able to spawn EMS in Manhattan
Removed Odd sounds Q Siren doppler
Fixed one of the “Cannot play disabled audio source” warnings
Fixed main menu when returning to menu to be updated
Changed files in this update