Staging Branch 0.9.4A-C Change Logs (First day of public testing & fixes)

Thanks to the new game engine, it's super quick to get patches and hotfixes published to you guys. I've fixed a good majority of the problematic bugs in the first hours of public testing and will continue with more patches tomorrow.

0.9.4A

Fixed a game breaking hose issue

Fixed pause menu overlapping settings

0.9.4B

Fixed Montgomery County long loading times

Fixed odd shadows and darkness on charrable interior materials

Fixed not being able to climb aerial ladder and issues with turntable

Fixed major lag when cutting some roll up doors

Fixed giant door in fire academy

Fixed fire academy tutorial UI showing up

Fixed Manhattan weather option not working

Fixed not being able to get the cribbing bag on trucks, now can be found together

Fixed Character cameras breaking when forest fire spawns

Some Montgomery County optimization

0.9.4C

Fixed Relay line breaking when Lay In with the AI button

Fixed not being able to spawn EMS in Manhattan

Removed Odd sounds Q Siren doppler

Fixed one of the “Cannot play disabled audio source” warnings

Fixed main menu when returning to menu to be updated