3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 28 April 2022

Know Issue After 4/27 Update

Build 8640091

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Ballers,

We have found several issues after the 4/27 update.

Please check know issue below:
-Unupgradable Intensive Prestige 2 is having 'UP' UI. Currently, you can only upgrade to Intensive Prestige 1
-Cannot upgrade dual skill (skill that changes based on your attack/defense position) due to skill upgrade UI is not showing
-Text does not show properly when you enter spectate mode
-Selective skill is shown as dual skill
-Cannot recover the ball or count score, if scoring with P6 fox with certain control

Our developers are currently fixing this issue and rest assured that we will fix this issue
as soon as possible. Once we receive fix update, we will follow up with separate notice.

Thank you for your support and understanding.

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team​

